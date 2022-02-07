UrduPoint.com

Israel, US Postpone Missile Joint Military Drills Scheduled For March - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The international missile defense exercises of the Israeli and US armies Juniper Cobra, scheduled for March, have been postponed indefinitely, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"The joint international exercise Juniper Cobra, which was scheduled between the Israel Defense Forces and the US Armed Forces in March has been postponed for a number of reasons and will be held at a later date, which will be announced later," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF added that it "highly appreciates the close cooperation with the US armed forces" and looks forward to holding the joint drills in the future.

