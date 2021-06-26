UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel, US Remain Strategic Partners Despite Differences Over JCPOA - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:29 PM

Israel, US Remain Strategic Partners Despite Differences Over JCPOA - Diplomat

Israel is committed to its strategic partnership with the United States despite the two countries' disagreements over the Iranian nuclear deal, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Israel is committed to its strategic partnership with the United States despite the two countries' disagreements over the Iranian nuclear deal, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik.

"Let us see how the negotiations [on the Iran nuclear deal] will unfold and what this will lead to. In any case, one needs to remember that ... Israel and the United States are strategic partners. There is no other way to express this, and it is not important who heads the country, be that Trump, Biden, Clinton, and so on. Israel and the US are and will always be strategic partners," Ben Zvi said.

The Biden administration's efforts to reanimate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have been met with criticism from Iran's regional adversaries, as both Israel and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council called for the expansion of the deal to include limitations on the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program and measures to curb its financing of militia groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

"The matter of ballistic missiles was not included in the deal ... and for this reason we were against [it] and insisted on the fact that this was just a bad deal from our perspective," Ben Zvi said, adding that the deal also lacked clauses on Tehran's support of armed proxy groups across the middle East.

Dubbed by observers as the "Middle East Cold War", the proxy war between Iran's "axis of resistance" and the Saudi-led GCC has divided the region into two opposing camps, with a recent rapprochement between Israel and close Saudi allies Bahrain and the UAE as part of the Abraham accords, marking a new milestone in the ongoing regional standoff.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Russia Nuclear Yemen Iraq UAE Trump Saudi Tehran Lead Bahrain United States Lebanon Middle East From

Recent Stories

Israel, Russia May Hold Off High-Ranking Visits Un ..

4 minutes ago

Auction of water passages linking with Chenab rive ..

4 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

13 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.