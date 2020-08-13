UrduPoint.com
Israel, US Successfully Test Arrow 2 Missile Defense System - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Israel and the United States have successfully tested the Arrow 2 (Hetz-2) missile defense system, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Israel Missile Defense Organization, together with the US Missile Defense Agency and the Israeli air force, have completed the successful test of the Hetz-2 (Arrow 2) system on late Wednesday-early Thursday," the ministry said in a statement.

During the test conducted in central Israel, the Hetz-2 system successfully destroyed the target missile Sparrow, which simulated a long-range surface-to-surface missile.

The drills involved various levels of the Israeli missile defense to ensure their combat readiness and efficiency in different military situations.

"Israel is facing challenges both near its borders and outside the country, and our 'elite technological unit' ensures that we will always be a step forward our enemies and will protect the sky of Jerusalem from any threat," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said following the drills, as quoted by the statement. 

The Arrow 2 missile defense system is designed for intercepting ballistic missiles with the range of up to 3,000 kilometers (over 1,800 miles).

