MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Israel will join the list of countries which are exempt from US visas in September 2023 after a finalization of additional requirements on reciprocal reservation from the US side, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"Today, we have important news for the citizens of Israel. Just as we promised, the legislative requirements for receiving exemption from US visas have been completed. In the coming months, we will meet additional requirements and in September 2023, the State of Israel is expected to join the list of countries that are exempt from US visas," the office tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli parliament approved the legislation in the second and third readings that will allow the country to exchange biometric data with US law enforcement agencies.

The bill has been one of several requirements that the US administration presented to Israel as a condition for the introduction of a visa-free regime. Washington also demanded that Israel adopt a reciprocity reservation, which would allow US citizens to enter Israel and the territory of the West Bank within the visa-waiver program.