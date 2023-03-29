UrduPoint.com

Israel, US To Establish Visa-Free Regime In September 2023 - Netanyahu's Office

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Israel, US to Establish Visa-Free Regime in September 2023 - Netanyahu's Office

Israel will join the list of countries which are exempt from US visas in September 2023 after a finalization of additional requirements on reciprocal reservation from the US side, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Israel will join the list of countries which are exempt from US visas in September 2023 after a finalization of additional requirements on reciprocal reservation from the US side, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.

"Today, we have important news for the citizens of Israel. Just as we promised, the legislative requirements for receiving exemption from US visas have been completed. In the coming months, we will meet additional requirements and in September 2023, the State of Israel is expected to join the list of countries that are exempt from US visas," the office tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli parliament approved the legislation in the second and third readings that will allow the country to exchange biometric data with US law enforcement agencies.

The bill has been one of several requirements that the US administration presented to Israel as a condition for the introduction of a visa-free regime. Washington also demanded that Israel adopt a reciprocity reservation, which would allow US citizens to enter Israel and the territory of the West Bank within the visa-waiver program.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Washington Parliament Bank September From

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

10 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

10 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

10 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

27 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

18 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.