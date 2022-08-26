TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Israel will continue to strengthen cooperation with US Central Command (CENTCOM) in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday.

"Israel's cooperation with CENTCOM and the regional countries changes the rules of the game in the ability to maintain security, stability and peace in the middle East, especially with regard to Iran and its intermediaries. We will continue to deepen cooperation, expand the necessary actions to damage Iran's intermediaries, and make sure that Iran never has nuclear weapons," Gantz said ahead of departure to the United States, adding that this issue will be discussed at a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Ganz arrived on an official visit to the United States on Thursday and held a series of meetings at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida, and is expected to meet with Sullivan later in the day in Washington. On Saturday evening, Ganz will travel to Japan for an official visit.