Israel Vaccinating Own Diplomats Working Abroad - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Israel has launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign among its diplomats working abroad, a spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Ten diplomats from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and consular staff in Mumbai and Bangalore received the vaccine today," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, diplomats from the embassy in Rome are expected to arrive in Israel for vaccination soon. According to media reports, the first dose of the vaccine has already been administered to diplomats from the embassy in London and in a few weeks they will again fly to Israel for the second dose of the vaccine.

The nation of almost 9.3 million began the vaccine rollout on December 20. To date, more than 3.4 million citizens have already received at least one shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and over 2 million citizens have received two shots.

