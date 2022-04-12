Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Israel is very concerned about the raise of anti-Semitism in the United States, Israeli ambassador in Washington Michael Herzog said on Monday.

"We are very much concerned about the raise of anti-Semitism in America," Herzog said during an online discussion hosted by the Washington Post.

The ambassador welcomed the US government's efforts to confront violence against Jews, including the confirmation of Debora Lipstadt as the new United States envoy to combat anti-Semitism.

"We are going to cooperate with whomever is willing to partner with us to fight this ugly phenomenon," he said.

Herzog also urged the US government to take additional steps to prevent anti-Semitism, including providing additional education, increasing law enforcement actions and boosting security.

The United States has seen an increase in anti-Semitic attitudes that have led to violent crime. The most recent incident took place in January when UK citizen Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The hostages managed to escape and Akram was shot dead by police.