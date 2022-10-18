UrduPoint.com

Israel Vexed As Australia Reverses Recognition Of 'capital' Jerusalem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city's status should be decided by Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, unwinding a contentious decision by the previous conservative government.

In 2018, Australia's then-prime minister Scott Morrison followed US president Donald Trump's lead in unilaterally recognising west Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The move caused a domestic backlash in Australia and friction with neighbouring Indonesia -- the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation -- temporarily derailing a bilateral free trade deal.

"I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that," Wong said.

