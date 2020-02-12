Israel Views Jerusalem, Ramallah as Best Platforms for Peace Negotiations - Envoy to UN

Israeli and Palestinian leaders should conduct peace negotiations and the best places to hold talks are Jerusalem and Ramallah, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Israeli and Palestinian leaders should conduct peace negotiations and the best places to hold talks are Jerusalem and Ramallah, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia restated the proposal for Moscow to become the platform for direct peace talks between the leadership of Israel and Palestine.

"We welcome negotiations, and Prime Minister Netanyahu said we will go anywhere to negotiate. I think it is the best that negotiations should take place in Jerusalem and Ramallah," Danon said. "We do not need to go elsewhere, but we're open-minded."

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier at the UN Security Council that he is ready to start peace negotiations right away under the sponsorship of the Quartet on the Middle East, comprised of the United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintain Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Under the plan, the Palestinians would get their own demilitarized state with double the territory they currently hold and would capital and would receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy.

Trump's plan has triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestinian leaders rejecting it outright and continuing to insist that the pre-1967 borders should be restored and Jerusalem made a capital of Palestine.