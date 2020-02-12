UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Views Jerusalem, Ramallah As Best Platforms For Peace Negotiations - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:29 PM

Israel Views Jerusalem, Ramallah as Best Platforms for Peace Negotiations - Envoy to UN

Israeli and Palestinian leaders should conduct peace negotiations and the best places to hold talks are Jerusalem and Ramallah, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Israeli and Palestinian leaders should conduct peace negotiations and the best places to hold talks are Jerusalem and Ramallah, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia restated the proposal for Moscow to become the platform for direct peace talks between the leadership of Israel and Palestine.

"We welcome negotiations, and Prime Minister Netanyahu said we will go anywhere to negotiate. I think it is the best that negotiations should take place in Jerusalem and Ramallah," Danon said. "We do not need to go elsewhere, but we're open-minded."

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier at the UN Security Council that he is ready to start peace negotiations right away under the sponsorship of the Quartet on the Middle East, comprised of the United Nations, United States, Russia and the European Union.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintain Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Under the plan, the Palestinians would get their own demilitarized state with double the territory they currently hold and would capital and would receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy.

Trump's plan has triggered a strong backlash across the world, with Palestinian leaders rejecting it outright and continuing to insist that the pre-1967 borders should be restored and Jerusalem made a capital of Palestine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Russia European Union Trump Bank Jerusalem Ramallah United States Middle East January Best Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif refuses to meet Chaudhary Nisar

23 seconds ago

Germans,Italians investors shown keen interest to ..

3 minutes ago

Injured Maxwell to miss Australia's tour to South ..

3 minutes ago

Business community hopes for increasing Pak-Turk t ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Indonesia Continue Talks on Sending Indone ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia Interested in Buying Russia's BT, BMP Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.