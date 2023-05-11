Israel Violated International Law Investigating Death of Al Jazeera Journalist - OHCHR

Israel violated every requirement of international law in its investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, independent experts of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Israel violated every requirement of international law in its investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, independent experts of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Thursday.

"So far, every one of the requirements under international law for the investigation of potentially unlawful deaths, namely: promptness, effectiveness and thoroughness, independence and impartiality and transparency, appears to have been violated in this case," the OHCHR said in a statement, quoting independent experts.

UN special rapporteurs noted that after a year, the Israeli authorities have failed to bring those responsible for the murder of the journalist to justice, "while independent investigations have pointed at the culpability of Israeli forces," the statement read.

"The safety of journalists, particularly in situations of conflict and occupation, is critical to support accountability and transparency. The deliberate killing of a journalist in such situations amounts to extrajudicial execution, an egregious violation of the right to life, and willful killing under the fourth Geneva Convention.

It is thus paramount that journalists are provided with effective protective measures," the statement added.

The 51-year-old Palestinian-American journalist was shot in the head on May 11, 2022, while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank. Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the preliminary investigation could not unequivocally determine the source of the shooting that killed the journalist. The IDF also admitted that there was "a high possibility" that Abu Akleh was "accidentally" killed by IDF soldiers.

In December, the Al Jazeera broadcaster said that it had submitted a formal request to the International Criminal Court to investigate Abu Akleh's murder. According to evidence collected by the broadcaster's lawyers, there were no clashes in the area where the journalist was located, except for a shooting by the Israeli military directed exactly at Abu Akleh.