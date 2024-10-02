Israel Vows Response As Iran Fires Missile Barrage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Iran launched around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to the killings of Tehran-backed militant leaders, prompting alarm across the region and vows of retaliation
Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defences or by allied air forces before they reached Israel.
"Missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the Israeli military said in a statement, as sirens sounded nationwide, announcing after about an hour that the attack was over with a "large number" of missiles intercepted.
Israeli medics reported two people were lightly injured by shrapnel in the country's centre, while in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian was killed in Jericho "when pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him", the city's governor Hussein Hamayel told AFP.
It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a missile attack on "three military bases" around Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv.
They said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.
UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the "broadening conflict in the Middle East", saying in a statement: "This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Iranian attack was "unacceptable" and called on the whole world to condemn it.
Israeli airspace was closed for several hours with all flights diverted, a spokesman for the airport authority said.
Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan, which lie between Iran and Israel, closed their airspace too.
As the missiles made their way to Israel from the east, blasts were heard over the Jordanian capital Amman, as Israel's allies moved to intercept them, an AFP correspondent said.
Jordan said its air defences responded to missiles and drones.
US President Joe Biden ordered the military to "aid Israel's defence" and shoot down Iranian missiles, the White House said.
While Iran-backed groups across the region had already been drawn into the Gaza war, sparked by Palestinian group Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, Tehran had largely refrained from direct attacks on its regional foe.
