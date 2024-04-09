Israel Vows Response To Turkey's 'unilateral Violations' Of Trade Deals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Israel vowed Tuesday to take steps against Turkey, accusing it of violating trade deals between the two countries.
"Turkey is unilaterally violating the trade agreements with Israel, and Israel will adopt the necessary steps against it," the foreign ministry said in a statement after Turkey imposed trade restrictions.
