Open Menu

Israel Vows To Pursue Gaza War Despite International Pressure

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Israel vows to pursue Gaza war despite international pressure

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Israeli leaders said Wednesday they intend to press ahead with the Gaza Strip war against Hamas, despite coming under increasing international pressure.

The war has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing "unparalleled" damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

The day after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire, more strikes hit Gaza and battles raged, especially in Gaza City, the biggest urban centre, and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, AFP correspondents said.

Wintery rain lashed the territory, where the UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.4 million population have been displaced, living in makeshift tents as supplies of food, drinking water, medicines and fuel run low.

The UN warned the spread of diseases -- including meningitis, jaundice and upper respiratory tract infections -- had intensified.

The World Health Organization said 107 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt, well below the daily average of 500 before October 7.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Water Egypt Gaza October Women From Million

Recent Stories

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

9 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

9 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

9 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

9 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

9 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

9 hours ago
FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

9 hours ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

9 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges private sector to play it ..

9 hours ago
 PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks ..

PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions: Khur ..

9 hours ago
 Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facil ..

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

9 hours ago
 Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU ..

Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

9 hours ago

More Stories From World