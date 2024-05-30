Open Menu

Israel War Cabinet Member's Party Submits Bill Seeking Early Election

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Israel war cabinet member's party submits bill seeking early election

The centrist party of Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Thursday it had submitted a bill to dissolve parliament and hold an early election

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The centrist party of Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Thursday it had submitted a bill to dissolve parliament and hold an early election.

"The head of the National Union Party, Pnina Tamano-Shata, has put forward a bill to dissolve the 25th Knesset.

This follows the request of party leader Minister Benny Gantz to move forward in broad agreement to an election before October, a year since the massacre," the party said in a statement.

