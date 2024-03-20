Open Menu

Israel War Undermining Top UN Court, S.Africa Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Israel war undermining top UN court, S.Africa says

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) South Africa's top diplomat on Tuesday accused Israel of setting a precedent for leaders to defy the top UN court, as she again alleged a campaign of starvation in Gaza.

South Africa has hauled Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to allege genocide in the war triggered by the October 7 Hamas attack, infuriating Israel and drawing US criticism.

Naledi Pandor, South Africa's foreign minister, said Tuesday that Israel had defied a January interim ruling by the ICJ that it should take action to prevent acts of genocide as it fights Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The provisional measures have been entirely ignored by Israel," Pandor said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace during a visit to Washington.

"We're seeing mass starvation now and famine before our very eyes," she said. "I think we, as humanity, need to look at ourselves in horror and dismay and to be really worried that we have set an example.

"

Pandor added that Israel's actions may mean other nations believe that "there's license -- I can do what I want and I will not be stopped."

She said that South Africa's post-apartheid democracy -- in going through international institutions -- was "merely practicing what is preached to us every day" by the West.

"The ICJ has not been respected. And the day an African disrespects (it) I hope we don't go to that leader and say 'Listen, you're out of bounds -- because you're an African, we expect you to obey,'" she said.

South Africa has again petitioned the court in The Hague to order measures for Israel to stop "widespread starvation" triggered by its Gaza offensive.

A UN-backed food security assessment determined that Gaza is facing imminent famine, with around 1.1 million people -- about half the population -- experiencing "catastrophic" hunger.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Washington Democracy Gaza Visit The Hague South Africa January May October Top Million Court

Recent Stories

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

1 hour ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals ..

Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads

2 hours ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested

5 drug peddlers arrested

2 hours ago
 MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

2 hours ago
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in ..

Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..

2 hours ago
 Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Jap ..

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

2 hours ago
 3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochista ..

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

PPP chief pays tribute to Ayaz Soomro

2 hours ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of 79 accused

2 hours ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

FESCO to hold E-court on Friday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World