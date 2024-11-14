Open Menu

Israel Warfare Methods 'consistent With Genocide': UN Committee

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Israel's warfare in Gaza is consistent with the characteristics of genocide, a special UN committee said Thursday, accusing the country of "using starvation as a method of war".

The United Nations Special Committee pointed to "mass civilian casualties and life-threatening conditions intentionally imposed on Palestinians", in a fresh report covering the period from October 7 last year through to July.

"Through its siege over Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, alongside targeted attacks and killing of civilians and aid workers, despite repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice and resolutions of the Security Council, Israel is intentionally causing death, starvation and serious injury," it said in a statement.

Israel's warfare practices in Gaza "are consistent with the characteristics of genocide", said the committee, which has for decades been investigating Israeli practices affecting rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

