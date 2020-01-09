UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Warns Against Iran's Aggression, Ready To Protect Its People - Envoy To UN

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:55 PM

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned against any aggression from Iran and said that Israel is capable and prepared to protect its people in case the situation escalates

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned against any aggression from Iran and said that Israel is capable and prepared to protect its people in case the situation escalates.

"We are not involved, we don't want to see any escalation," Danon told reporters on Thursday. "But we advise not to test our resilience, we will protect our citizens, and we have the capabilities to protect our people."

On Wednesday, Iran conducted a ballistic missiles attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel in response for the United States' killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the Iraqi military, 17 missiles hit the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five missiles the US-led coalition headquarters in Erbil.

Following the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that everyone who dares to attack Israel would face a crushing blow in return.

Danon, who spoke ahead of the UN Security Council meeting on preserving international peace and security, called on other countries to shift focus on Iran in their statements.

"We all know what they're doing with the proxies, promoting violence and hatred not only in the middle East but the entire world," Danon said.

The hate is coming from Tehran and Israel expects that the member states will focus on that country when they speak to the UN Security Council today.

