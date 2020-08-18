UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Warns Hamas Of War As Egypt Seeks To Ease Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:03 PM

Israel warns Hamas of war as Egypt seeks to ease tensions

Israel warned Hamas Tuesday it was risking "war" by failing to stop incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza, as fuel shortages in the Palestinian enclave caused by Israel's blockade caused widespread blackouts

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Israel warned Hamas Tuesday it was risking "war" by failing to stop incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza, as fuel shortages in the Palestinian enclave caused by Israel's blockade caused widespread blackouts.

Israel's army earlier on Tuesday said its fighter jets had hit underground Hamas infrastructure, and linked the strikes to "explosive and arson balloons launched" from Gaza.

The strikes came as visiting Egyptian security officials strove to defuse more than a week of heightened unrest that has included rocket and incendiary device attacks from Gaza and daily Israeli reprisals.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin issued a warning to Hamas during a visit to communities near the Gaza border hit by the unrest.

"Terrorism using incendiary kites and balloons is terrorism just like any other," Rivlin said in a statement.

"Hamas should know that this is not a game. The time will come when they have to decide... if they want war they will get war," said Rivlin, who holds a largely ceremonial post in the Jewish state.

Israeli defence minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz said "Hamas is playing with fire," and vowed to "make certain the fire is turned back on them." No casualties were reported in the latest Israeli airstrikes.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Despite a truce last year backed by Egypt, the UN and Qatar, Hamas and Israel clash sporadically, with Palestinian incendiary balloons or rocket or mortar fire drawing retaliatory Israeli strikes and civil sanctions.

A Hamas source told AFP the Islamists had held talks with the Egyptian delegation in Gaza on Monday before it left the territory for meetings with the Israelis and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

The delegation was expected to return to Gaza after those talks were concluded, the source added.

- Complete shutdown - In response to persistent balloon attacks, Israel has banned fishing off Gaza's coast and closed the Kerem Shalom goods crossing, cutting off deliveries of fuel to the territory's sole power plant.

The plant's spokesman Mohammed Thabet announced its "complete shutdown" on Tuesday after its fuel ran out.

Power had been in short supply even before the shutdown, with consumers having access to mains electricity for only around eight hours a day.

That will now be cut to just four hours a day using power supplied from the Israeli grid.

For the rest of the time, those Gazans who can afford it rely on solar panels, or generators, which also need fuel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the electricity crisis was a "crime against humanity," for which Israel must answer.

"We will work with all our force to break the siege," he said.

Gaza security sources and witnesses said Tuesday's strikes hit Hamas lookout posts at Rafah in the south of the territory and Beit Lahia in the north.

Israeli police said Tuesday that a balloon came down in the yard of a home in the town of Sderot, which is within walking distance of the Gaza border and a frequent target for attack.

It caused some damage but no casualties, a police statement said.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Police United Nations Electricity Israel Egypt Gaza Visit Qatar Border Jew Post All From

Recent Stories

Technical committee sent to sort out problem in Sh ..

35 seconds ago

EU chief Michel talks to Putin on Belarus crisis

37 seconds ago

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

19 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

19 minutes ago

Trump Ban of TikTok Exaggerates Risk to US Nationa ..

38 seconds ago

UN expert urges states to ban evictions amid pande ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.