UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision To Recognize Hezbollah As Terrorist Organization

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:15 PM

Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision to Recognize Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

Israel welcomes the decision made by the Slovenian government to label Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said, calling on the international community to follow suit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Israel welcomes the decision made by the Slovenian government to label Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said, calling on the international community to follow suit.

Ljubljana recently declared Hezbollah a criminal and terrorist organization that threatens peace and security. The measure was introduced following a report of the government's permanent coordination group for restrictive measures on Hezbollah's activities.

"I welcome the decision of the Government of Slovenia to recognize all branches of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. This decision joins similar decisions made in recent months by governments in Europe and Latin America," Ashkenazi said, as cited by the ministry on Monday.

The top Israeli diplomat noted that Hezbollah mainly causes harm to the citizens of Lebanon itself and "holds them hostage in the service of Iranian interests."

Slovenia's decision was made several weeks after the government of Estonia banned Hezbollah operatives from entering the country and Guatemala designated the movement as a terrorist organization, the ministry noted.

Ashkenazi also called upon other countries and the European Union to exert more pressure on Hezbollah "to outlaw its activities."

To date, Hezbollah has been ranked as a terrorist organization by over 20 countries and international alliances, with among them being the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The European Union has only so far recognized Hezbollah's military wing as a terror organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Europe European Union Guatemala Estonia Slovenia Lebanon Criminals All From Government Top Arab

Recent Stories

283 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

1 minute ago

OPEC Confirms OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Postponed ..

12 minutes ago

Philippines to Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer ..

17 minutes ago

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

27 minutes ago

Hamilton to Miss Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain This ..

17 minutes ago

Japan to host 80 Pakistanis in 61 training program ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.