UrduPoint.com

Israel Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' To Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Lapid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Israel Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Lapid

Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Thursday.

"We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them," Lapid said. "We will do whatever it takes, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon."

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear Weapon

Recent Stories

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists ..

Estonian Government Calls Up Over 2,800 Reservists for Additional Military Exerc ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between ..

Erdogan Says Exchange of Prisoners of War Between Moscow, Kiev Important Step To ..

2 minutes ago
 Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for ..

Senator asks Imran to seek apology from nation for introducing abusive culture

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of ..

Ashrafi terms Saudi Arabia 'all-weather friend' of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of co ..

Number of initiatives taken to improve lives of common people: Sardar Tanveer Il ..

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office ..

US Treasury Dept. Creating Sanctions Review Office to Study Unintended Impacts - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.