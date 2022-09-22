Israel Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - Lapid

Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Israel will do whatever it takes to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said during his United Nations General Assembly speech on Thursday.

"We have capabilities and we are not afraid to use them," Lapid said. "We will do whatever it takes, Iran will not get a nuclear weapon."