Israel Will Not Let Iran Become Nuclear Power - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Israel will not let Iran become a nuclear state and reserves the right to act if the world does not stop Iran from getting nuclear capabilities, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday.

"The foreign minister and I also discussed the Iranian nuclear program and the danger is poses to the entire world ... The message to Iran must be loud and it must be clear: Iran's march towards a nuclear weapon is not only an Israeli problem, it is a problem for the entire world. A nuclear Iran will lead to a nuclear arms race in the middle East .

.. None of us wants to see nuclear weapons fall into the wrong hands. The world needs to stop Iran from getting a nuclear capability no matter the price. If the world does not do it, Israel reserves the right to act. Iranians have never hidden the fact that they want to destroy Israel ... Israel will not allow Iran become a nuclear state or even a nuclear threshold state," Lapid said at a press conference after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

