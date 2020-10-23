UrduPoint.com
Israel Will Not Oppose US F-35 Arms Deal With UAE - Netanyahu

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:56 PM

Israel has withdrawn its objections against the planned United States' sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Jerusalem secured guarantees that its qualitative military edge in the Middle East will be maintained, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Israel has withdrawn its objections against the planned United States' sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Jerusalem secured guarantees that its qualitative military edge in the Middle East will be maintained, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister both agree that since the US is upgrading Israel's military capability and is maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, Israel will not oppose the sale of these systems to the UAE," the statement said.

Netanyahu and Gantz noted that Israel has been informed by the Trump administration of its plans "to notify Congress of its intention to provide certain weapon systems to the UAE.

"

While the statement did not specify the type of weapon systems in question, the United States and Israel have been holding talks about the former's plans to export F-35 jets to the UAE. The sale has been made possible after the UAW reached a peace deal with Israel, the only operator of F-35 jets in the Middle East.

Gantz and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed during their meeting in Washington an agreement to maintain Israel's regional military superiority. The agreement allows the procurement of advanced weapon systems that will significantly upgrade Israel's military capabilities, maintain its security and its military advantage in the region as well as its qualitative military edge in the coming decades, the statement said.

