Israel Will Not Oppose US F-35 Jets Arms Deal With UAE - Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Israel has withdrawn its objections against the planned United States' sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Jerusalem secured guarantees that its qualitative military edge in the Middle East will be maintained, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister both agree that since the US is upgrading Israel's military capability and is maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, Israel will not oppose the sale of these systems to the UAE," the statement said.

Netanyahu and Gantz noted that Israel has been informed by the Trump administration of its plans "to notify Congress of its intention to provide certain weapon systems to the UAE."