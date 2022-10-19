Israel Will Not Supply Weapons to Ukraine for Operational Reasons - Defense Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kiev through humanitarian aid, the next package of which will be agreed in the near future, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at a briefing for EU ambassadors.

"Israel has supported and continues to support Ukraine, NATO and the West ” this is what we have said before and repeat today. Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine through humanitarian aid and the delivery of life-saving defense equipment. We plan to review and approve an additional aid package that we have supplied to past. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that Israel will not supply weapons systems to Ukraine for a number of operational reasons. We will continue to support Ukraine within the framework that we have done in the past," Gantz said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.