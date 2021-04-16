Israel Will Prevent Development of Nuclear Weapons in Iran - Foreign Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Israel will do everything in its power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday following a meeting with his counterparts from Cyprus, Greece, and the UAE.

"Israel is determined to defend itself against any attempt to harm its sovereignty or citizens, and will do whatever it takes to prevent this radical and antisemitic regime [Iran] from acquiring nuclear weapons," Ashkenazi said.

He further accused Iran, together with Hezbollah, of undermining the stability in the middle East, stressing that "Iran's influence, through its proxies, brings with it destruction and instability to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

"

The two-day ministerial meeting began on Friday on Cyprus. According to Ashkenazi, the ministers are set to discuss a range of topics concerning regional cooperation, including security, energy, tourism, and combating the pandemic.

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear plant that damaged the plant's electricity grid in what the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism." Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Iranian permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, blamed the attack on Israel.