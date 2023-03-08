Israel Will Resume Memorial Tours to WWII Concentration Camps in Poland - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Israel will resume high school trips to the sites in Poland which were used as concentration camps during World War II after a one-year suspension amid restoring Israeli-Poland relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"After a wasted year, we are resuming the teen trips to Poland. The lessons of the Holocaust can be learned in many ways, but there is nothing better than seeing it with one's own eyes," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post.

Israel and Poland have had turbulent relations in recent years. In the summer of 2021, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, the restitution rights of Jewish victims of World War II.

In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the recall of Israel's ambassador in Warsaw after the law went into effect.

In July 2022, Duda announced that Poland and Israel had initiated the process of normalizing bilateral relations and would mutually reinstate ambassadors.

In October 2022, however, there was another flare-up in tensions over Poland's suspension of Holocaust education trips for Israeli students due to armed guards accompanying them. Relations began to thaw again after Warsaw proposed on February 8 that Israel resume Holocaust memorial tours in the country for Israeli high school students.