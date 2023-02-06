UrduPoint.com

Israel Will Send Aid To Syrian Citizens Affected By Earthquake - Netanyahu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Israel Will Send Aid to Syrian Citizens Affected by Earthquake - Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Syrian citizens affected by the earthquake will also receive medical care.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT.

Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

"There was a very strong earthquake in Turkey, which affected other areas as well. At the request of the Turkish government, I ordered to send rescue teams and medical assistance (to Turkey)... Since there was a request to do this for many victims of the earthquake in Syria, I ordered to do the same," Netanyahu said.

