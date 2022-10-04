(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Tuesday commenting on the issue of sanctions against Russia that the law does not provide for the unilateral imposition of sanctions, but Israel will act in coordination with the allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said on Tuesday commenting on the issue of sanctions against Russia that the law does not provide for the unilateral imposition of sanctions, but Israel will act in coordination with the allies.

"From the very beginning, Israel said that it would not act to circumvent sanctions once they were imposed on Russia. The issue is that Israeli law does not provide for the unilateral imposition of sanctions against any country. There have been no such cases in the history of Israel, because there is no such possibility in the law," Brodsky told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The ambassador explained that almost all Israeli companies operate either in the United States or in the European market, and no company, let alone government, would circumvent sanctions.

"At the time sanctions were introduced, we acted accordingly so as not to violate the sanctions regime in any way. And so it will continue," Brodsky said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow while also ramping up arms supplies to Kiev. Israel, in turn, announced the establishment of an interdepartmental group to study the impact of sanctions against Russia on the country's politics and economy.