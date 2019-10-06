UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Working On Non-Aggression Treaty With Gulf States - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Israel Working on Non-Aggression Treaty With Gulf States - Foreign Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday he was the initiative to sign a non-aggression treaty with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf.

"Recently, with the support of the United States, I have been promoting a political initiative to sign a non-aggression treaty with the Arab Gulf states. A historic step will put an end to the conflict and will promote civilian cooperation until peace agreements are signed," Katz wrote on Twitter.

The minister noted that he had already discussed the draft treaty with his colleagues from the Arab countries and presented the draft document to US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the middle East peace process, Jason Greenblatt.

According to the Arutz 12 broadcaster, the idea of the initiative is to "use a common interest in Iran to normalize relations in the fight against terror and in the economic sphere." It also noted that full-scale peace agreements cannot be signed at the moment because of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier, Katz and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Jubeir criticized Iran from the UN rostrum, accusing it of terrorism. They urged the international community to unite in exerting pressure on Tehran. Iran has repeatedly refuted all accusations against it.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Twitter Trump Saudi Tehran United States Middle East Sunday All From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

13 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.