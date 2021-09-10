Israel Would Appreciate Visit From President Vladimir Putin - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israel would be "happy and grateful" if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to pay a visit, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Sputnik.

In October, Israel and Russia will be marking 30 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations.

"Whenever his schedule allows it, we would be more than delighted.

I invited today Minister Lavrov, who said he is going to come as soon as possible, and we'll really be happy and grateful to host President Putin in Israel," Lapid said.

Putin went to Israel for a working visit in January 2020. He participated in a series of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Soviet army and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Russian president also held meetings with the Israeli leadership, including ex-President Reuven Rivlin and ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.