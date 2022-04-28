UrduPoint.com

Israel Would Support US Rejoining UNESCO - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Israel would support the United States rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and this move would meet American national interests, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"They (US partners in Israel) would support our rejoining UNESCO and I think it's in the national interest to do that, precisely because these debates (around norms and standards) are so important, and we should be at the table, making sure that we shape them, not someone else," Blinken told a Senate hearing.

