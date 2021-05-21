Israeli Achieved Unprecedented Success in Fight Against Gaza Groups - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Israel has achieved unprecedented success in terms of scale and accuracy of strikes on the Gaza Strip-based militants, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in light of the agreed ceasefire.

On Thursday, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which would take effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

Hamas has also confirmed its plans to abide by the truce.

"I would like to thank our security forces and the Israel Defense Forces under the leadership of the Chief of Staff, which in the past 11 days have reached the unprecedented scale, precision and strategic importance of a war against terrorist organizations in Gaza," Gantz said in a statement.

He added that the Israeli Defense Ministry was still ready to protect the country's civilians.