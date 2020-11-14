Israeli Agents Killed in Tehran One of Al-Qaeda Leaders Linked to 1998 Attacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri), the second-highest leader of al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) linked to the 1998 attacks on the US diplomatic missions in Kenya and Tanzania, was killed by Israeli agents in Tehran three months ago, US media reported on late Friday.

According to The New York Times newspaper, the terrorist was killed by two assassins on a motorcycle on August 7, the 22nd anniversary of the attacks in the eastern African nations. The Israeli agents also killed Abdullah's daughter Miriam, who is also the widow of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza.

The Israeli operation was reportedly carried out at the behest of the United States but the exact role of Washington remains unknown.

Neither al-Qaeda nor Iran officially confirmed the death of Abdullah. Instead of that, media reported that the attack in Tehran had left Habib Daoud, a Lebanese history professor, and his 27-year-old daughter Maryam dead.

Abdullah had been jailed in Iran since 2003 but was allowed to live freely in the Pasdaran district of Tehran at least since 2015.

The 1998 attacks on the US diplomatic missions in Kenya's Nairobi and Tanzania's Dar es Salaam left 224 people killed and more than 4,000 injured.