Israeli Aid Freeze Threatens 'food Shortage' For Gaza: Germany
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The German government said Monday that Israel's decision to halt aid deliveries and cut off the electricity supply to Gaza could prompt a fresh humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.
Referring to the decision to stop aid, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told a regular press conference Gaza was "again threatened with a food shortage".
"We note with great concern the cutting off of electricity and the discussion about stopping the water supply," she said.
"Such steps are or would be unacceptable and incompatible with (Israel's) obligations under international law," Deschauer added.
She said that Germany "calls on the Israeli government to lift restrictions for all forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza with immediate effect".
The first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas expired at the beginning of March with no agreement on subsequent stages that would aim to secure a lasting end to the war that erupted with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
Israel has halted aid deliveries to Gaza amid the deadlock, and on Sunday announced it was cutting off the electricity supply to the territory.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU be ..
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
More Stories From World
-
Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany5 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mainly lower on China, US economy fears15 minutes ago
-
'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of women opens its 69th s ..2 hours ago
-
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says sinologist2 hours ago
-
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China2 hours ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: China's regional powerhouses turbocharge high-quality development2 hours ago
-
Storm death toll hits 15 in southern Argentina2 hours ago
-
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia3 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership3 hours ago
-
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations3 hours ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets3 hours ago