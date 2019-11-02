UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Defense Intercepts 7 Rockets Fired From Gaza - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:20 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Seven rockets were fired from Gaza Strip towards Israeli border villages and all of them were intercepted by the missile defense system, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

"RIGHT NOW: 7 rockets were fired at #Israel from #Gaza. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted them all," the IDF said on Twitter.

It later added that more rockets were being fired from Gaza at Israel.

