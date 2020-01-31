UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 2 Out Of 3 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Israeli air defense system has intercepted two out of three rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"3 rockets were just fired from #Gaza into #Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted 2 rockets mid-air," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Thursday.

According to the IDF, air raid sirens have sounded in southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip over the attacks.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

