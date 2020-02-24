UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 5 Out Of 6 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 5 Out of 6 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israeli air defense system has intercepted five out of six rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off in southern Israel's town of Sderot and near the border with the Gaza Strip over the attacks

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The Israeli air defense system has intercepted five out of six rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off in southern Israel's town of Sderot and near the border with the Gaza Strip over the attacks.

"The launch of six missiles was recorded from the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted five of them," the Israeli army said in a statement.

On Sunday, IDF said that Palestinian militants had fired 21 rockets into southern Israel and 13 of them had been intercepted.

Shortly after that, Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the shelling, prompting Israel to attack dozens of Islamic Jihad's targets in Gaza and Syria in response.

Schools in the southern parts of the country, including Sderot and Ashkelon cities, have been closed over the increased tensions, while all mass events in the area have been halted. Rail service between Ashkelon and Beersheba has also been suspended.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Syria Israel Jihad Gaza United States Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Electricity to remain shut in last week of Feb

5 minutes ago

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwe lose two quick wickets after Bangladesh's ..

5 minutes ago

IBA Sukkur commemorates its 7th convocation

5 minutes ago

Rs 15.8mln recovered from 3699 defaulters in Muzaf ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. Mansoor assumes charge as Secretary Law

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.