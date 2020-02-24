Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 5 Out of 6 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israeli air defense system has intercepted five out of six rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, air raid sirens went off in southern Israel's town of Sderot and near the border with the Gaza Strip over the attacks

"The launch of six missiles was recorded from the Gaza Strip. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted five of them," the Israeli army said in a statement.

On Sunday, IDF said that Palestinian militants had fired 21 rockets into southern Israel and 13 of them had been intercepted.

Shortly after that, Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the shelling, prompting Israel to attack dozens of Islamic Jihad's targets in Gaza and Syria in response.

Schools in the southern parts of the country, including Sderot and Ashkelon cities, have been closed over the increased tensions, while all mass events in the area have been halted. Rail service between Ashkelon and Beersheba has also been suspended.

Israel has been a constant target of rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement is listed as a terrorist organization in a number of countries, including the United States and Israel.