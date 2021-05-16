UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 90% Of Rockets, But Downed Ones Also Dangerous - IDF

Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts 90% of Rockets, But Downed Ones Also Dangerous - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Israel's air defense system Iron Dome intercepts about 90 percent of the rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, but the downed ones still pose some risk for civilians, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the head of the Home Front Command, said Sunday.

"The Iron Dome intercepts about 90 percent of the launches, but it is important to understand that even intercepted rockets are dangerous. Large broken-off pieces fall on the ground, strike buildings, and pose a serious threat to life and health of people," Gordin told a briefing.

Tensions flared up on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip in the evening of May 10. Since then, 2,900 rockets have been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the data released on May 16. Ten people died, about 50 sustained serious wounds, and hundreds were injured in Israel, Gordin said earlier on Sunday. Israel responded with air strikes, which resulted in over 170 deaths, the Palestinian health authorities said.

