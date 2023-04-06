Close
Israeli Air Defense System Intercepts Missile Fired From Lebanese Territory - IDF

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Israeli air defense system has intercepted a rocket fired from the territory of Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Following the report regarding sirens in northern Israel, a rocket was fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, air-raid sirens were activated in two small Israeli cities not far from the border with Lebanon.

