Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Israeli Air Defenses Intercept Rocket From Gaza - Military

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Saturday night was intercepted by the Israeli air defense system, the military said.

"For the second night in a row, Israelis are running to bomb shelters because of an incoming rocket from Gaza.

Thankfully, it was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the Israeli military tweeted.

The military said that air raid sirens kept thousands of Israelis up on Friday night. It estimated that 36 rockets had been fired from the Palestinian exclave. Six of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome weapon.

