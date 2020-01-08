(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Israeli Air Force and Air Defence were put on high alert following Iran's revenge attacks on US military facilities in Iraq, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster added that the Israeli warplanes were currently flying in the Lebanese airspace.

Iranian media previously reported that Tehran threatened US allies that they would be attacked if their territories and bases are used by the United States to launch attacks against Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched surface-to-surface missiles at two US facilities in Iraq (in Erbil, and the Ayn Al Asad Airbase).

IRGC has announced that the attack on the bases in Iraq is part of a revenge operation ("Operation Martyr Soleimani") that Iran has launched in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.