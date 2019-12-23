(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Israeli warplanes were in Lebanon's airspace during an attack in Damascus, a source from Beirut International Airport told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that explosions were heard in Damascus and that the Air Defense Force repelled an attack on the capital, adding that the rockets were launched from the "occupied territories.

"Israeli planes were located in the Sidon and Jezzine area [southern Lebanon] when the information regarding the air attacks on Damascus was out," the source said.

The source did not specify whether these aircraft were involved in the attack.