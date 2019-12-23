UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Force Aircraft Were In Lebanon's Airspace During Attacks In Damascus - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:30 AM

Israeli Air Force Aircraft Were in Lebanon's Airspace During Attacks in Damascus - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Israeli warplanes were in Lebanon's airspace during an attack in Damascus, a source from Beirut International Airport told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that explosions were heard in Damascus and that the Air Defense Force repelled an attack on the capital, adding that the rockets were launched from the "occupied territories.

"Israeli planes were located in the Sidon and Jezzine area [southern Lebanon] when the information regarding the air attacks on Damascus was out," the source said.

The source did not specify whether these aircraft were involved in the attack.

