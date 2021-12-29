UrduPoint.com

Israeli Air Force Attacked Syria's Latakia Port With Minor Damage - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Two Israeli fighters F-16 launched a missile attack on facilities in the Syrian port of Latakia last night, the damage to the port infrastructure is negligible, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"From 04:21 to 04:26, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Mediterranean Sea, without crossing the border, struck with four guided missiles at facilities in the port of Latakia. As a result of the Israeli strike, minor material damage to the port infrastructure was inflicted," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

The Syrian air defense forces did not engage in combat with Israeli F-16 fighters, which attacked the port, as at that time a Russian Aerospace Forces plane was landing at the Hmeimim airfield in the vicinity of this city, he added.

