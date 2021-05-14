Israeli Air Force Attacks Naval Forces Of Hamas - IDF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:10 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Forces have attacked naval forces of the Hamas movement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
"In recent days, the air force ... has struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hamas naval forces, including ships, weapons depots, observation posts and military complexes," the IDF said in a statement.