Israeli Air Force Attacks Naval Forces of Hamas - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Forces have attacked naval forces of the Hamas movement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"In recent days, the air force ... has struck dozens of targets belonging to the Hamas naval forces, including ships, weapons depots, observation posts and military complexes," the IDF said in a statement.