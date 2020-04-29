Israeli Air Force Dedicates Independence Day Flyover to Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

The Israeli Air Force said on Wednesday that it had dedicated its annual flyover marking the nation's Independence Day to medical workers who are working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Israeli Air Force said on Wednesday that it had dedicated its annual flyover marking the nation's Independence Day to medical workers who are working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This morning, as part of Israel's Independence Day celebrations, the IAF's Aerobatic Team carried out a flyover in salute to the medical staffers who are on the frontlines fighting #COVID19," the Air Force wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Israel's government published a new set of tighter restrictions for the Israeli Independence Day, held over April 28-29, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens were asked to celebrate it at their homes, purchase of food during these two days is not permitted, while businesses can provide delivery services only.

On Wednesday, Israel registered a daily increase in COVID-19 cases of 54, bringing the total toll to 15,782. Meanwhile, two people have died over the past day, taking the overall number of fatalities to 212.