Israeli Air Force Destroys Hamas Rocket Launch Site Used in Jerusalem Shelling - Official

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force destroyed overnight a long-range rocket launch site that was used to fire rockets at Jerusalem last Monday, Israeli Prime Minister's spokesman Ofir Gendelman reported on Saturday.

"The Israeli air force destroyed last night the very rocket launcher that Hamas terrorists have used to fire long range rockets at #Jerusalem this past Monday.

Justice has been served," Gendelman wrote on Twitter.

The shelling of Jerusalem and its suburbs on Monday evening kicked off the current round of conflict escalation at the border of the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the confrontation, as of Saturday morning, more than 2,200 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israeli territory, and the Israeli Defense Force have retaliated with hundreds of strikes on Hamas targets in the enclave.