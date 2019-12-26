UrduPoint.com
Israeli Air Force Hit Hamas Facilities In Gaza Strip In Response To Rocket Fire - IDF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:30 AM

Israeli Air Force Hit Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Israeli Air Force attacked several facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire opened from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, the IDF said that a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip had been shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Minutes before that, sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon, which was visited by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

