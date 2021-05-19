Israeli Air Force Hits Military Compound of Hamas Tech Division - IDF

The Israeli military has struck a military compound of the Hamas movement's technology department in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Israeli military has struck a military compound of the Hamas movement's technology department in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"Some time ago, IDF fighter jets attacked a military complex of the technology department of the Hamas terrorist organization in a building in the Jabalia area," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Recently resumed fighting in East Jerusalem over the planned eviction of Palestinian families has led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in recent years. Palestinian militants have launched several thousand rockets from Gaza toward Israel, which in response has fired retaliatory strikes against the enclave.

The hostilities have killed over 200 Palestinians, including 61 children, and injured about a thousand others. Israel, in turn, has reported 10 killed and 50 others seriously injured.