Israeli Air Force Launched 3rd Series Of Attacks On Hamas' Metro Tunnel Network - IDF

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Israeli army launched a third series of attacks on the Metro underground network of units of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strup, neutralizing 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) of the underground structures in the north of the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"Our fighter jets neutralized 9.3 miles of the Hamas 'Metro' terror tunnel system overnight. That's 9.3 miles that can no longer be used for terror," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

In another statement, the IDF specified that the attacks were launched in the north of the Gaza Strip, Fifty-four Israeli fighters hit around 35 targets.

More Stories From World

