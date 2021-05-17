UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Air Force Strikes At Hamas Internal Security Headquarters - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:42 PM

Israeli Air Force Strikes at Hamas Internal Security Headquarters - Army

The Israeli Air Force attacked the main operational headquarters of the Hamas Internal Security Service in the Rimal region in the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked the main operational headquarters of the Hamas Internal Security Service in the Rimal region in the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said.

"Recently, IDF fighters attacked the main operational headquarters of the Hamas internal security forces in the Rimal region in the north of the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

It noted that the headquarters was the central part of the "terrorist infrastructure of Hamas", serving as a base for military intelligence.

The army emphasized that it had warned the residents of the building in advance and gave them enough time to evacuate.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Gaza

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

32 minutes ago

UK flags July 12 flashpoint in appeal to EU over N ..

37 seconds ago

US to send extra 20 mln vaccine doses abroad: W.Ho ..

39 seconds ago

Process of compensation payment to tribesmen accel ..

41 seconds ago

EU, US move to end steel row and point to China

42 seconds ago

Opposition holds public gatherings despite spiking ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.