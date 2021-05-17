Israeli Air Force Strikes at Hamas Internal Security Headquarters - Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked the main operational headquarters of the Hamas Internal Security Service in the Rimal region in the north of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said.

"Recently, IDF fighters attacked the main operational headquarters of the Hamas internal security forces in the Rimal region in the north of the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

It noted that the headquarters was the central part of the "terrorist infrastructure of Hamas", serving as a base for military intelligence.

The army emphasized that it had warned the residents of the building in advance and gave them enough time to evacuate.